A Nigerian lady has taken to social media with a video of the dirty kitchen of a man she had visited

She said the man claims to be a rich fellow on Instagram but the state of his kitchen betrays that adjective

Social media users trolled the fellow, saying he was living a fake life, many passed funny remarks about the sachet water in the kitchen

A Nigerian lady has displayed the state of an Instagram big boy's kitchen, saying it made her run away.

In a clip she posted on TikTok, she started from the floor of the kitchen to show the bags of sachet water and then moved to his sink to reveal the unwashed plates lying in it.

She said it made her run away. Photo Credit: @hood_baybieee

Source: TikTok

From the sink, she moved to his fridge which was almost empty save for a few items in it. The lady said she ran away and never reconsidered her action on seeing the kitchen. In her words:

"POV: He's rich on Instagram but his kitchen looks like this!! Nah I'm out. We ain't dealing."

When a netizen enquired if she was out of the man's place, she replied:

"I ran and never went back."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

bianca said:

"Men that have money but drink pure water are demonic."

Chidinma Blessing216 said:

"Runnn!! Run and never look back."

SprinklesofD said:

"You seem very comfortable..n you will go back its ok no need to diss what u like."

khally said:

"Imagine inviting a jawn over then find your kitchen on tt."

Game_Gee said:

"Sapa in the building."

kkboy8479 said:

"Do you know you can get sued for this? Coming to someone’s house and taking such video and posting online.. defamation of character if you ask me."

u_genevieveee said:

"He has pure water... he is a good man savannah."

Lady showcases man's dirty kitchen that chased her out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared pictures of a 'big boy's dirty kitchen that chased her out.

According to her, the man said his house is dirty because his cleaner has not come around for days. When Uju asked him if he cannot clean his house by himself, the man replied her:

"That's why I need you in my life."

The lady said she only cleaned the part of the kitchen she wanted to use, prepared some food for herself, ate, saw some movies, added to the dirty dishes, and left.

Uju revealed that though she was supposed to stay over for the weekend, she could not because of how dirty the whole environment was.

Source: Legit.ng