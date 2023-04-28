Instead of the usual painting, a creative Nigerian youth decided to do something different to beautify his room

He got many old newspapers and arranged them on the wall using a sticking liquid and showed off the result online

His room's interior left netizens divided as some persons loved the concept while others found it unattractive

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase how he beautified his room's wall using newspapers.

The youth got many old newspapers and arranged them on the wall using a sticking liquid called Top Bond.

In a video he shared detailing the process from start to finish, he started by 10 am and completed the design in two days.

He said he loves what he did and is now considering adding more decorations to make it look more beautiful.

"I know I said idk how I felt about the wall, but I actually love it! I’ll add definitely add more decor to make it look better but yea, I love it," he wrote on TikTok.

His video stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Bob priscy said:

"Eii ever new this well be back to the system ooo because Long ago when this was fashioning ooo but its stll give."

Rosemary said:

"Seriously shey the paper won't start tearing one by one later on??? Just asking."

Odinary Cecy said:

"This used to be wallpaper fpr our cool grandfathers in their mud house. With "wallpaper" you could get any girl you wanted."

Godwin said:

"So nah unah the make ma suya the manage peper abi."

PraizBerri said:

"Now I’m thinking of getting same design for my room."

emilydaniel999 said:

"I love the resilience and the fact that you didn't give up."

Nailsbyflourish said:

"Una go Dey do nonsense for wall if person wan pack in after u now go hear word."

Special said:

"When i am bored i will keep reading from one paper to another until there is no more to read."

Man uses old newspapers to decorate his apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had used old newspapers to decorate his apartment.

Before redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent N3,500 on the whole decor.

After getting newspapers for free, he used close to eight hours in a video to paste each spread on the wall. When he was done, the look of the room was terrific. Many people in his comment section said he deserved more praise for turning the space around with little money.

