A Nigerian lady has shared photos on social media after coming across a strange object at her workplace

The young lady narrated that she just arrived at her workplace and saw the object tied with cowries

Reacting to the photos shared via Facebook, many netizens penned down words of advice to her with many asking her to pray

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Fejiro Kareyebo, has revealed what she found inside the premises of her workplace.

According to her, she had just arrived at work when she spotted the strange object on the floor of the compound.

Lady sees strange object at workplace Photo credit: @Fejiro Kareyebo

Source: Facebook

She shared the photos on Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension, and pleaded with netizens for help.

The scared lady appealed to netizens to explain what the object meant, and people responded via the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Admin please approve. I saw this at the compound of my workplace. What's the Meaning. Please no insult", she wrote.

Social media reactions

Anthony Igwe said:

"It means someone has reported you to Ogoni juju. It is a massage to you."

Chidimma Mayran tackled her:

"Na only u dey work der, you no go leave am commot."

Yusuf Opaluwa reacted:

"Check Hausa man around there."

Uchez Nawama asked:

"Why you go snap am? Abi na only you dey work there? Where your madam? Abeg go carry your working toll start work."

Lovelyn Chi reacted:

"The gods has chosen the first person that saw it. Pls don't mind me ooo What do I know."

Vivian Onos commented:

"Get ready to become a babalawo or mamalawo."

Eseosa Gift said:

"This one is Ogun ooo. God of iron."

Glory Richard added:

"Pray and make declaration. Talk to God about things that you don't understand."

See post below:

Farmers use juju to chase land owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some time ago, a Nigerian man acquired about 10 acres of land and leased everything out to farmers. The reason behind his action was the fact that he still had things to do and wasn't ready to start a project on the land yet.

However, when it was finally time to use his land, he returned to face a major battle with the farmers who decided to go spiritual. All the farmers joined heads together and used 'jazz' to make sure the man does not reclaim his land from them.

Etubo Lion shared the story on Twitter saying: "Someone just told me a story of how he bought like 10 acres of land in Naija and leased it out to farmers since he had no plan to use the land at that moment. Then these "farmers" begin do jazz because they didn't want to get off his land when he wanted to start his project."

Source: Legit.ng