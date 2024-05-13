Nigerian singer Naira Marley made it to the frontlines of blogs following his just-conducted birthday party

The controversial musician, spotted amid family and friends, happily danced to late Mohbad's hit song

Recall that the music executive was arrested alongside his friend Sam Larry for allegedly having a hand in the death of his former signee

A new video of Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, dancing vigorously to his late ex-signee's song, Mohbad, made waves online.

The viral video surfaced days after the 'Soapy' hitmaker celebrated his birthday.

Naira Marley trends online with video of him dancing to Mohbad's songs. Credit: @nairamarley, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The new clip, which has gone viral, showed Naira Marley amid friends as he grooved to the deceased's hit song 'Peace'.

Recall that Naira Marley and his friend Sam Larry were detained and later released on bail in connection with Mohbad's death.

Following Mohbad's death, some videos revealed how Sam Larry and the Naira Marley boys assaulted him.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's video

The video of Naira Marley dancing and singing along to Mohbad's song. Spurred another round of debate about the late singer's death.

micky__marlly01:

"He remember mohbad but he no fit dey cry for party as you all can see he’s in pain when the song about to end but God know the best."

jackiesmith190:

"I loved Mohbad. Did others who were supposed to? Karma will always determine who was bad and who was good."

johnfsound:

"The damage comtrol is highly noted. Though not working."

confidenshamicah:

"Not just ok's been paid to broadcast this turnaround of naira marley."

iam_kingdan:

"Chai naira I just like the guy. Na strong man he be ooo."

dan_tycoon6:

"Psalms 30:1- I will extol You, O LORD, for You have lifted me up, And have not let my foes rejoice over me MOH."

pappy_switch69:

"Who con send samlarry to Dey bully him when he was alive ? Fake love."

fynboitemi:

"The Matter pain Naira, hoping He could see Mohbad right now and hug him real deep!"

fran_6isx:

"Fake love button >>>>>>>"

priscalbeauty:

"His actually mocking Mohbad."

fknbrzee:

"You just know it’s the wrong crowd to be around in the party from the guy holding the camera."

beautifulade1:

"Ibere ija la mo, a ki mo igbeyin e. He might to bargain for it to end the it did."

official_djwandy:

"Omo that girl behind him don go high on high say no to drug."

Video of Naira Marley's attending Jumat trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

Source: Legit.ng