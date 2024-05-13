Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently granted a press conference where she was on stage with other people who partook in the production of the new movie

During the conference, Tiwa Savage shared how she came up with the idea to make the movie Water & Garri

She noted that it took her two years to finally achieve her dream of being an actress and produce the movie Water & Garri

Internationally renowned Afrobeat Queen Tiwatope Savage, better known simply as Tiwa Savage, continues to push and promote her new movie, Water & Garri.

Tiwa Savage recently granted a press conference where she could introduce everyone who worked with her to make the movie a reality.

Nigerian singer-turned-actress Tiwa Savage recently made some revelations about her new movie Water & Garri. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She thanked everyone who worked with her to make the dream of Water & Garri a reality. During the press conference, she shared how she came up with the idea for the new movie and why it took her two years to make it.

Tiwa Savage talks about Water & Garri

During the interview, the music superstar shared that she first conceived the idea for Water & Garri while she was drunk in her room.

She further shared that when she first presented the idea to her team she thought they would throw it out but they took it in, polished it and helped made it a reality.

Tiwa Savage revealed that Water and Garri to two years to make and produce for public consumption.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tiwa Savage revealed that acting was her first love but she switched to music because of a man.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's press conference

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tiwa Savage's revelation during the press conference for Water & Garri:

@i.am.hethunu:

"No wonder but please don’t try it again."

@the_poshlady:

"Tiwa has now told us why the project issa flop it was conceived under the influence."

@chocolate__musk:

"No wonder I no understand Wetin I watch."

@chefchynny:

"I for say."

@al__jaami:

"She is the Christopher Nolan of Nigeria I hope we can see more of these movies…complicating stories….the balance between love and pains…no be everytime be gang war films…."

@wynn_ie:

"The graphics of the lettering used at the beginning to give credit to those involved in the film, is more important than the film itself!"

@abisolababy_peperempe:

"No wonder….person wey no drunk no suppose do that kain movie…..Pele love."

@theladycarolineossaiofcanada:

"No wonder. 2 years my foot."

@labyannie:

"Lmao okay now we get it 2years."

@kunmi_a1:

"She was drunk tru tru."

@just_emah:

"No wonder, the movie be like drunk project."

Video of Tiwa Savage with Mystery Man

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nigeria's music superstar was in the news after a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man leaked on social media.

The video stirred emotions online more as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while lying on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

Source: Legit.ng