A man has narrated how he caught her wife cheating which made him to file for divorce

The husband said the woman has been unfaithful for a long time until she discovered it

After confronting her with the claim which she did not deny, and boldly admitted the man filed for divorce and eventually got the marriage terminated

An Upper Area Court has finally granted approval to a man who was seeking legal ways to separate from his wife.

The husband revealed that she has been unfaithful leading to the failed marriage, Tribune reports.

Even when he was struggling with his health, his wife showed no concern indicating that she stopped caring about her husband long ago.

The man said:

“I once caught Zainab hiding in the kitchen and talking to another man on the phone. When I demanded to know who she was talking to, she insulted me and also assaulted me physically."

The man admitted that there was no longer any semblance of intimacy, hence the need for the divorce.

In his words:

"Zainab was invited by my kinsmen to resolve the differences between us, but she turned down their invitation. There is no more love and peace in our home. I want our marriage dissolved."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kola Olawuni reacted:

"It can turn one insane when executed by someone you love and trust."

Adeshina Olajuwon said:

"Bro bernard, you be learner....change werey danu and go for trustworthy lady."

Segun Olagbamigbe wrote:

"Devil do not want every home to prosper, he's after good marriage. i.e to block the compatible, to dissolve the existing one. Rem the first marriage in the Bible this same devil interrupt. You have to resist him through fasting ,prayer and self decipline."

Jimoh Taofeek commented:

"Seeing couples breaking up the penalties will be on children let us have listening ears to each other the couples."

Oyewusi Babatunde also commented:

"That means your wife was right to have cheated on you. From every indication, you are not very well. If you have to fall sick to the extent of being hospitalized because of such an issue, it means you have been sick for a very long time before that."

