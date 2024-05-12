Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kwande, Benue state - Gunmen have reportedly killed four people in Mbagbe and Mbachon communities in Turan, Yaav council ward, Kwande local government area (LGA) Benue state.

The incident was said to have happened at about 5 pm on Friday, May 10, when people were about to settle down to their various compounds.

According to Lawrence Akerigba, a member of one of the communities, the assailants stormed their areas and opened fire on people. When the dust settled, four persons were reportedly confirmed killed.

Akerigba told The Nation in a report published on Sunday, May 12, that a corpse was evacuated for burial while three were missing and another person was taken away.

Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the Benue police command, stated that they are yet to get the report of the killings.

