A Nigerian lady met her waterloo after attempting to use African voodoo on her boyfriend to get a car

The young man recorded the video after nabbing her doing some fetish activities under the driver's seat of his car

In the video, the lady was seen apologising for the act while the young man called for help from his friends

A trending video captured a man's fury after nabbing his girlfriend performing some fetish rites under the driver's seat of his car.

She was waiting for him in the car after paying a visit to the young man's friend's house.

Man sees fetish items girlfriend kept in his car Photo Credit: @viraltv

Source: TikTok

However, when he came out, he was recording a video when he noticed the unusual activity going on.

The lady had dropped under the driver's seat a bowl covered with a red cloth which contained some sliced food items like plantain, avocado, egg etc.

The young man proceeded to ask her what she was doing. The lady apologized in tears.

Her scared boyfriend called for his friends who were inside the house to come out and witness the whole situation.

When probed, the lady begged her boyfriend to forgive her, stating that it was the devil that made her do it.

She lamented that he hasn't gotten her a car and she felt so concerned about the entire issue.

The boyfriend proceeded to throw her out of the premises that night.

The young man cited that he was afraid to use the car as he wasn't sure what exactly she did or was about to do before he caught her in the act.

Social media reactions

@she_is_mikayla02 wrote:

"Na so person gbola vanish for hotel."

@ellazara21 commented:

"If she succeed u go kon buy her car surprise her with money cake and iPhone 31 pro max she go kon dey shake nyash for TikTok."

@bigwizkid8 wrote:

"She be your girlfriend."

@ladygaga904 wrote:

"This gal Dey senseless."

@oz_bmw commented:

"Please guys be careful."

@kera30 commented:

"Na una dey oppress me so na juju una dey use ah!"

@honeybel_king wrote:

"God habeg."

@ladygee6000 wrote:

"She loves you very much."

@fhayvorlee wrote:

"The guy say shey na love charm be this i knw understand, me sef knw understand na so uuna day do the love charm."

@official_ese44 wrote:

"Na even plantain and red oil she take do the juju."

@namie728 commented:

"And d guy loves her ... he said see 'Wetin my gal d do."

@hotdo333 commented:

"Am seeing plantain palm oil egg abeg you want to cook him."

@boomzy010 wrote:

"Failed attempt @ tying a guy in a bottle!!it's trending...married women do it too...if their husbands no dey hear word!"

@sandra23577 wrote:

"Is this real?"

@userchizzybaby2 said:

"U never see anything keep buy car for them."

@oliviachino4 wrote:

Things are happening."

@nachsilva1 wrote:

"Bros run."

Watch the video below:

