Prayers Pour In for Wizkid As He Remembers Late Mum on Mother’s Day: “No Love Like Mama’s Love”
- Nigerian singer Wizkid has once again taken to social media to speak on the death of his beloved mother, Mrs Jane Morayo Balogun
- Taking to his Twitter page on Mother’s Day, the Grammy-winning musician penned down an emotional message to remember her
- Wizkid’s Mother’s Day post drew the attention of many netizens and some of them resorted to praying for the singer
Nigerian singer Ibrahim Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid celebrated his late mum, Mrs Jane Morayo Balogun on Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician took to his official X (Twitter) page to express his love for his mother who died in August 2023.
Many months after his mum’s demise, Wizkid eulogised her on Mother’s Day by penning down a simple but emotional message on his page. He wrote:
“Everyday Mother’s Day forever!”
See his post below:
Fans react to Wizkid’s Mother’s Day post
Shortly after Star Boy’s post on Mother’s Day went up, it drew the attention of many fans and several of them sympathised with him on the loss of his mum. Read some of their comments below:
Singer Dija prayed for Wizkid:
Gabi spoke about having a mother’s love:
Seyi said he couldn’t wait for Wiz to drop an album for his mum:
Oyindamola shared a screenshot of Wizkid’s lyrics about his mum:
This tweep prayed for her soul to keep resting in peace:
BaloX thanked Wizkid’s mum for birthing him:
Osama had this to say about a mother’s love:
Wavy said Wiz must really miss his mum:
American producer defends Wizkid
Legit.ng had reported that an American producer known as Dro had spoken about Wizkid's sacrifice for his music career.
Wizkid had claimed that he was an Afrobeat artist, and he warned bloggers and others not to label him as such.
Defending the singer, Dro said he was the one who produced 'Essence', and that Wizkid worked on improving his sound without the help of any record label.
Source: Legit.ng