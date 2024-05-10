A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has shared his findings after installing Starlink network in a cluster in his village and making it accessible

A Nigerian philanthropist, Alex Onyia, has shared one of the things he did in his village that gave him fulfillment.

The man identified on X as @winexviv revealed how he set up Starlink network in a cluster in his village.

Man shares discovery after setting up Starlink

Onyia disclosed that he purchased the network for N1.3 million last month in Ikeja and pays N48,000 monthly for renewal.

He set up the network in a cluster in his village and opened it up for everyone within the cluster to access high speed internet for free.

Surprisingly, he found out that older people seemed to be enjoying the network more than the young people who also had access to it.

According to him, he has been receiving amazing feedback from both young and old people, but the reviews from the older men and women were more dominant.

In his words:

“Last month, I setup Starlink in a cluster in my village and opened it up for everyone within the cluster to access high speed internet for free. The feedbacks has been amazing.

"Older men and women seems to be enjoying it even more that the younger ones. Little things makes lots of difference and gives me lots of fulfilment. Will expand to more clusters.”

Reactions as man sets up Starlink network

The comments section was flooded with lots of reactions from Nigerians who expressed their desires to do the same for their people.

@Kellymot reacted:

“That's so good of you, please I'm planning to do the same, can I get the cost of WiFi you installed? thanks.”

@osun said:

“Hi boss, please which state did you set this up? I intend to do same in Ogun state, but when I checked the online coverage it seems Ogun state is not covered.”

@sammy_ide said:

“Is there a way to monitor users to avoid Yahoo boys taking advantage of it?”

@ekpotek reacted:

“I am doing the same in my village. To ensure constant power for internet access, I added a solar electricity supply.”

@mosesagboro said:

“I need a kind rich man in Ikeja, to do this too for us, any volunteers?”

@lukesburg_city said:

“You are such am amazing mentor to me. I just wish I can meet with you. My heart loves your every doing. You are a good man. God bless you. I know that one day I will meet you and you will guide me cos I want to do all of the things you do for people and even more.”

