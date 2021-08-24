A young lady identified as Merita Uju has stirred massive reactions online after sharing photos of a dirty kitchen owned by a man she visited

The lady said she could not stay days at the man's house because of the dirt as she only cleaned the spot she needed

Many people who reacted to the photos said parents ought to start teaching their male children how to clean

A young Nigerian lady, Merita Uju, took to her Facebook page on Monday, August 23, to talk about the Benin big boy she visited over the weekend.

According to her, the man said his house is dirty because his cleaner has not come around for days.

Some people wondered how she cooked in such an environment. Photo source: Merita Uju

Source: Facebook

I need you in my life

When Uju asked him if he cannot clean his house by himself, the man replied her:

"That's why I need you in my life."

The lady said she only cleaned the part of the kitchen she wanted to use, prepared some food for herself, ate, saw some movies, added to the dirty dishes, and left.

I could not stay

Uju revealed that though she was supposed to stay over for the weekend, she could not because of how dirty the whole environment was.

The lady stated that when the whole house is clean, she may return there:

"I'll come back when the cleaning lady returns. My mother dinor bring me to this world to be a cleaner to a badly raised man."

Read her full post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Ozioma Maryann Nnaji said:

"It is some of our mothers and fathers that is causing this rubbishhhh o, they won't train their sons to be domesticated see the problem he will give his wife now."

Mercy Blossen Naturals said:

"God forbid! I don't want to believe this, just tell me you got these pictures somewhere on the internet pls."

Anokwuru David Chijioke said:

"New generation girls won't stop to amuse me. If this is how our mothers behaved I'm sure they would have been so lonely enough to bare children. You should go back there and clean that kitchen, apologize to him..."

Andrea Awero Maha said:

"You cooked here? God forbid, for me to cook then I will clean it up. I can’t even stand the sight talk more eating. I will puke. Me, I will clean everything up but that will be the last time he will see me."

