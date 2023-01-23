At the age of 42, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has achieved so much at home and abroad in the music world and is an inspiration to many singers, including afro pop duo, Cique.

Cique is the stage name for two beautiful Nigerian sisters identified as Akomaegbe Cynthia and Akomaegbe Queeneth.

The ladies are also entrepreneurs.

The fast-rising duo are pursuing their music careers with no support from anyone and bore it all in this exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Victor Duru.

A bit about the Akomaegbe sisters

Contrary to what people may assume, Cique are not twins even though they have a striking resemblance and make the same hairdo.

Akomaegbe Cynthia, 26, is the eldest of the two while Akomaegbe Queeneth who is 24 years old, is younger.

While Cynthia is a graduate of animal health technology at Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, Queeneth finished from the religion studies department at Imo State University, Owerri.

Cynthia told Legit.ng that they started singing when they were aged 11 and nine respectively.

Cique did not enjoy support from their immediate family

Cynthia opened up that their parents did not support their music career. As a matter of fact, none of their family members supported them. But this did not deter the sisters whose first single titled 'Confidential' was released in 2015.

"We started singing at a very young age, around 11 and nine years old respectively, but we were discouraged by our parents. We continued composing songs until 2015 when we recorded our first official single "CONFIDENTIAL".

Cynthia said that their parents want a simple life for them and not the flashy lifestyle celebrities live, which informed their decision not to support Cique.

"They are civil servants so they wanted us to live according to their own footsteps. They wanted us to go to school graduate go for NYSC and get married, simple lifestyle. They didn't like the flashy rich and celebrity lifestyle. But we are not them we know what we want, and we are going for it."

The journey so far for Cique

Queeneth, also opened up that the journey has not been an easy one.

Her words;

"The journey so far has been good, not so rosy but it's a good journey because we are driven by passion and we are making progress, all thanks to God."

She also highlighted the challenges they faced with taking their music global.

"The challenges are mainly taking the music to mainstream and global domination which requires a lot of finance. By the special grace of God, we are funding the promotion of our music step by step. We are also open to sponsorship."

Since their first single, the ladies have gone on to release three more songs.

"Our first single, 'Confidential' was released in January 2015, the second one, 'Tonight' was released in October 2016, the third one, 'Balling' was released in January 2019, and the fourth one, 'Make It' was released on December 20th, 2022. It is currently on promotion," Queeneth said.

Cique are their own biggest fan

While hailing Tiwa Savage as their model, the ladies who hail from Eziudo in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo state said that God and themselves have been their only support.

"Our greatest support has been God and we the brand. None of our family members are supporting us. Just God and us," Cynthia revealed.

Cique want to do music forever

Against all odds, the ladies maintained that they intend to do music for the rest of their lives. The entrepreneurs, owners of Cique World Empire, said they desire to change lives.

"Our future plan is to do music forever, change lives, inspire and raise people positively through the music."

Cique World Empire does farm and veterinary consultation, exterior and interior designing, and bakes cakes. They call their music genre Hip-hop, Afro-pop, or faculty music.

