Fast-rising singer Lucid revealed how he was discovered through a reality show held on Instagram

The Tatashe singer shared how he made the top 20 contestants shortlisted during the event and eventually emerged as the winner

Lucid claimed his new song 'Tatashe' was inspired by his personal experience with a lady

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Victor Barnabas Nanribetmun popularly known as Lucid has opened up on his latest music project, 'Tatashe'

The Plateau state indigene who was born and brought up in Abuja said he was inspired by his personal experience to compose the song, 'Tatashe'

"My new song 'Tatashe' was inspired by my personal experience, and it took me 20 minutes to compose. Tatashe is about a guy professing his love to a girl who is supposedly his friend. Knowing that she has feelings for him and she’s trying hide it somehow. But he’s trying to take it to the next level by letting her know about his feelings and intentions towards her, hoping she opens up, and hoping she loves him in return", he noted.

Lucid further spoke about his new song's impact on people: He stated:

"Spreading love and positivity. People open up more about their relationships and intentions towards their partners and people they love. Instead of hiding it, make it known.. it’s better that way."

Lucid, who is currently signed to O' Records explained how he got to be on the label also known as Oladips records. He said that he stormed on a talent hunt on Instagram in August 2021. It was hosted by Oladips records, and he followed the steps provided He was lucky to be among the 20 who were shortlisted and later went on to win the competition. He said:

In October 28, 2021, the 20 shortlisted contestants performed in front of experienced and musically oriented judges. At the end of the live competition and performance I came first and won the talent hunt competition. And it’s been an amazing journey with the record label, there’s always good energy. I’m being allowed to build myself and make music the way I want to. And the love had been real since day one. It’s lovely being with O records. I see everyone here as family. We’re one big family."

