Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, recently shed some light on her marital status and decisions made in the past

The movie star, while on Mercy Johnson's cooking show, revealed that her children begged her not to remarry after their father died

Ozokwo who is a household name maintained that it worked out well for her as no sacrifice is too big for family

Patience Ozokwo was one of the latest Nollywood celebrities to grace Mercy Johnson's cooking show and she shared some interesting details about her life.

Before getting into the cooking part of the show, Mercy asked about her marital status and why she never remarried.

Photos of Ozokwo. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

In the YouTube video, the veteran actress also known as Mama G, revealed that she wanted to remarry but her children begged her not to.

Explaining further, she said:

“I wanted to remarry but my kids had already come of age and they pleaded with me not to marry another man and they promised they will be my husband. They asked me to stay single for them so their friends will not laugh at them that at their age their mum remarried and I understood them. Although it looked like they were selfish but I understood why they did it but it worked out well for me. I paid a huge sacrifice for them, no sacrifice is too huge for the family.”

Fans react to Patience Ozokwo's revelation about why she didn't remarry

Costa Mambwe:

"She has so much wisdom ❤❤"

Maria Blessing:

"Watching this was so nice. Mama G and her words of wisdom. "There is NO Sacrifice too huge for the family". Thank you Ma."

Emeks B:

"I respect Patience Ozokwor a lot. She is full of wisdom! Single-handedly raised her children and they are responsible and successful."

Goodness Nwanya:

"She is indeed an experienced Mom."

Source: Legit.ng