A Nigerian policewoman who always makes corrections on school children at her duty post in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos has earned the admiration of Nigerians.

Oyedeji Justin Oso, a business development manager, shared pictures of the officer on LinkedIn as he sang her praises.

Nigerians have celebrated her. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oyedeji Justin Oso

Oso said that each time he passes Sabo, he couldn't help but notice the officer making corections on school kids not properly or neatly dressed.

He said she goes as far as dresing them up as well as loudly encouraging them to hurry up to school.

"Everytime I pass by Sabo, Yaba, I can't help but notice this Police woman who would always make corrections on students who aren't neatly and properly dressed. Many times she goes as far as dressing them up as seen in these pictures. At times I hear her loudly prompting the kids to hurry as their resumption time is almost up. I wish I knew her name though," he wrote.

Oso urged the Nigerian police to take a cue from the policewoman, maintaining that the role of a police officer should also include inspiring the citizenry and also to make people love the uniform.

Legit.ng gathered that the policewoman's name is Ruth Omogbai. When Legit.ng contacted her to find out the inspiration behind her gesture to the students, she refrained from commenting on it and directed that we contact her DPO. In her words:

"If you want to interview me, you can easily come to the office and meet the DPO. He will be in the best position to tell you to interview me and what and what to do. Because I can tell you anything through the phone. Come to Sabo Division. You will meet me there."

Social media reactions

Aloaye John Momoh said:

"This is the standard and should be encouraged by the instance of reward for followup emulators with the view that doing the right and correct actions comes with rewards. The statuesque is not encouraging hence the reason why some of our officers indulgence in bribery and currupt practices because they feel disgruntled and unhappy."

Engr. Desmond Ezeugwu said:

"Even as a policewoman, it shows she is a good mother and model for all women. My advice is when next you pass Sabo, try and get her name so we can make her go viral for the right reasons. #GoodPolicewoman@SaboYaba. #Modelmother."

OLAJUMOKE OSHINOWO said:

"Wow! I hope the Nigerian police force and lagos state government celebrates, award and rewards her so others can emulate her, we must not only celebrate big brother naija celebrities, in my book this woman is a celebrity because what she is doing is called impact, many of these students will not forget her kindness in a hurry."

Temitope Shotunmbi said:

"This is so true. I see her every day and I smile, she even bought stocks for some student."

Source: Legit.ng