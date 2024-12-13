Nigerian singer Portable’s girlfriend Queen Dami has expressed concerns about her safety on social media

Hours after her fallout with the Zazu Zeh crooner, the former queen of Oyo issued a warning to the music star

Queen Dami’s post started an online discussion among social media users after it went viral on the net

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has been warned by his estranged girlfriend, Queen Dami, on social media.

The former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo took to her official social media page to express concern about her and her son's safety at the singer's hands.

Recall that social media was buzzing after Portable’s fallout with Queen Dami, which led to her moving out of his house.

Shortly after Queen Dami packed her belongings and blasted the Zazu Zeh crooner on social media, the mum of one also warned Portable.

According to the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, nothing must happen to her and her son. See a screenshot of Queen Dami’s post below:

Nigerians react as Queen Dami warns Portable

Queen Dami’s drama with Portable was met with interesting reactions from netizens. While some of them slammed the Zazu star, others lambasted the former queen for having a relationship with him in the first place.

Read their comments below:

jackymk__7:

“Another episode of Elizabeth Joyce and wives.”

Inumidun_:

“How a king married this type of queen is just amazing.. chaotic love ❤️.”

zlatan_not_ibile:

“Una no get spec seeehhhh.”

Emmyblizz01:

“Agh this one too choke ooo.”

Imbeautiful97:

“Portable and Speedy should be checked by the nearest available psychiatrist facility.”

Larry__winky:

“Them say dating or getting married to portable is punishable offense by law 😂😂 watin they want make all this Alatenunje to eat 😂.”

berry_____001:

“We all make mistakes in life but dating portable should be a punishable offence by law! 🌝.”

Real_stainless_lee:

“Portable don’t have common sense na this kind thing nija big boys day like, very soon now you go hear say the girl don buy car.”

Alvinmilli088:

“Make u and portable get out . Nonsense.”

Toonice_usdt_:

“And Portable na some girls prayer point oooo😂.”

yus_suff04':

“Omo anytime fatherhood reach me make my son no get dad like portable 🤲🙏”

Queen Dami reacts to allegation of killing Alaafin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen Dami reacted to allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The mother of one made headlines in November 2020 after fleeing the Alaafin's castle, leaving her marriage to the traditional monarch behind.

In a recent live video, Dami addressed the allegations of killing her first husband, stating that she had nothing to do with his death.

