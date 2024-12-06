A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she got her UK skilled worker visa approved within a short period of time

Morenikeji already lives in the UK, but her visa was approaching its expiration date, so she applied for an extension

Morenikeji's UK skilled worker visa has been approved, and she is to stay and work in the UK for two more years

A Nigerian lady's application to stay in the UK has been approved, and she is happy.

Morenikeji's UK visa was approaching its expiration date, so she applied for another one.

Morenikeji got a visa to stay in the UK for three years. Photo credit: TikTok/Morenikeji and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Morenikeji said she was worried that her visa would expire in December 2024.

UK skilled worker visa approved

Morenikeji said her UK skilled worker visa was approved, and she was granted permission to stay in the UK until December 2027.

She said:

"Last December, I was filled with uncertainty and fear, wondering if I could secure a skilled worker visa in the beauty sector I'm so passionate about, before my visa expired on 31st of this December.

Morenikeji also posted the message that was sent to him by the UK Home Office, approving her stay in the UK.

The message reads:

"Your application under the Skilled Worker route of the Immigration Rules has been successful. You have been granted permission to stay in the UK as a Skilled Worker until 15 Dec 2027. This notice sets out all of the conditions of your permission to stay in the UK so please read it carefully."

Reactions as lady gets UK skilled worker visa

@Scents__fairy said:

"Let’s thank God."

@eri_KA said:

"This is indeed a miracle…..congratulations."

@Wumi Balogun said:

"Won’t God do it!?"

@vibes said:

"You're so fortunate."

@Fadeke said:

"God is good. Congratulations to you."

