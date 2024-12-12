Many reactions have trailed a video showing when Pastor Jerry Eze prayed for a soldier he saw at the gym

The young man who was dressed in a camouflage trouser knelt before the popular man of God, who said prayers for him while holding his hands

Some people said the pastor was not supposed to put on a fez cap while praying for someone, but some people said there was nothing wrong with it

A video of Pastor Jerry Eze praying for a young man dressed in military camouflage at the gym has become a topic of discussion online.

The video showed when the man of God said a brief prayer for the man who appeared to be a soldier. The man knelt before Pastor Jerry to receive the prayers.

Pastor Jerry Eze praying for a soldier at a gym. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigmak1839.

In the video posted by @bigmak1839, the popular man of God was putting a fez cap, which did not go down well with some people.

Some people have insisted that he was not supposed to wear a fez cap while praying. However, others said there was nothing wrong with the way the pastor was dressed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Jerry Eze wears cap to pray

@Mercis said:

"He is wrong putting on his cap while praying."

@OTU FREEBORN said:

"Totally wrong by putting on cap."

@Nasbaby said:

"Shey you see say pastor dey go gym but u wan use prayer solve all Ur problems I laugh."

@UGOCHUKWU said:

"Wetin pastor Dey find for gym house."

@Iam-Koko money said:

"Please take out your cap respectfully Amen."

"HEAVENLY Joy said:

"Putting on cap has nothing to do with prayer and answer. Show me where in the Bible men must remove cap to pray please no offense."

@the.obii said:

"Una see see our fathers in the faith are exercising, if you like take your health de play!"

@ikem obasi said:

"Oboy focus..pastor is praying for u..u dey find camera."

@yourfavhairdresser said:

"I'm sure the thought of him removing his cap before prayer escaped is mind."

Leke Adeboye's addresses women praying with Jerry Eze

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Leke Adeboye spoke about women praying with Pastor Jerry Eze.

He said there are women who pray with the popular pastor but still keep malice.

His post went viral and attracted so many reactions from netizens.

