A Nigerian man who lives in Canada has set up a bread factory to produce sweet Agege bread which is now popular

The man named Wale Oladapo relocated to Canada in 2016 but set up the bakery in 2018 and he now has branches

The Mayor of Brampton where the first bakery was opened visited the factory recently to see things for himself

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada in 2016 has set up an Agege bread factory in Brampton.

The bread factory set up in 2018 has grown in leaps and bounds and now has branches across Canada.

The man opened the factory in 2018 and now has branches. Photo credit: TikTok/@okayafrica.

Source: TikTok

A video trending on TikTok shows when the Mayor of Brampton led city officials to pay a visit to the factory.

Video of Nigerian man who owns Agege bread factory in Canada

The man who started the bread factory, Wale Oladapo said the bread is originally produced exactly the way Nigerians eat bread.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The bread pack is clearly labeled Agege Bread and the Mayor and his entourage appreciated the rich taste of the Nigerian delicacy.

Nigerians on TikTok who have seen the video are full of praise for Wale who has shown real hustling spirit Nigerians are known for. The video was posted by @okayafrica.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Olamilekan said:

"Nigeria to the world. The Canadian government should grant us free entry because Agege bread no be play."

@Think Aboutit735 commented:

"If you haven’t eaten Agege bread , put it on your bucket list, it’s what bread should be."

@Olans Davo said:

"Even agege bread don japa."

@Modunkwu Ifeoma reacted:

"The best bread in Toronto and he is a very humble man."

@Bisi Quality said

"Just started same bread business in France. I hope to grow yoo."

@Rosey5402 reacted:

"Next is to open ewa agoyin spot by the side on the bakery."

@EbonyGuy001 said:

"They won’t show this on social media, but if it is other way around na all social media go carry am."

Nigerian man who sells jollof rice in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man opened a jollof rice restaurant in the UK.

The man named Azeez said he started the restaurant with his friend but that he now runs it alone.

A lot of Nigerians on social media appreciated him for exporting Nigerian food.

Source: Legit.ng