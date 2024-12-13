The court on Friday, December 13, took a decision regarding the bail application of Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state

Justice Emeka Nwite granted Bello a N500 million bail but ordered him to provide two sureties in like sum with properties in Abuja as a condition for his release

EFCC had arraigned Bello before the Federal High Court Abuja on a 19-count charge, bordering on alleged money laundering

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, December 13, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Court grants Yahaya Bello a N500m bail with condition. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: Conditions for bail

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the court proceedings on Friday, ordered that the former governor must produce two sureties in like sum.

As reported by Channels TV, he said the two sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and must be owners of properties in Abuja.

In addition, the deputy chief registrar of the court will verify the title documents of the properties, which must be in Abuja.

Bello pleaded not guilty to the alleged N80 billion fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello remanded in Kuje prison

Legit.ng reported that in an earlier ruling on Tuesday, Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT high court dismissed Bello’s bail application, because it was submitted on November 22, before his November 26 arrest and November 27 arraignment.

Following the court's decision, the former governor was sent to Kuje prison in Abuja pending his bail application.

Gunmen abduct Yahaya Bello's aide

In another development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to Yahaya Bello.

Onyene was abducted in his office, at Okene in Kogi around 7.05pm on Monday, December 9.

Ggun-wielding men in their numbers reportedly took him to an unknown destination.

