The current industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lasted close to 8 months.

It began in February 2022 and all efforts to resolve the disagreements between the body and the government have proved abortive.

Some students have given up hope of resumption. Photo credit: TikTok/@samjoychief, Abdulhadi Dankama and TikTok/@phina_tryz.

Source: UGC

On October 7, 2022, an appeal court sitting in Abuja ruled that ASUU should return to class.

While Nigerians await the decision of the academic body, Legit.ng highlights some of the interesting things that have happened during the lingering industrial action.

1. Hostel Overgrown by bushes

A Nigerian student visited his school and decided to share a video of his hostel which has been overtaken by grasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This is obviously because no one has occupied the compound for many months.

The video renewed calls for ASUU to call off the strike that has grounded academic activities in public universities.

2. Students get pregnant, give birth

During the lingering ASUU strike, a popular TikTok trend emerged. In the trend, students shared what they looked like before the ASUU strike and what they currently look like as the strike continues.

Many of them shared that they recently got married. Some said they got pregnant and have even given birth while waiting for ASUU to call off the strike.

This trend became so popular that many female students who took part in it showed off their baby bumps.

3. Students open businesses

Another interesting thing that has happened during the long ASUU strike is that many students have opened businesses.

One of them known as Abdulhadi Dankama expanded his fruit business and became popular on social media.

He told Legit.ng in an interview that he no longer cared if ASUU called off the strike or not.

Dankama said he is focused on building his business and making money.

Student loses job opportunity due to ASUU strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng equally reported that a Nigerian student lost a job opportunity with a monthly salary of N350k.

According to the young man, the potential employer rejected him because he was still a student.

The techie is a 400-level student of Mechatronics at FUTO, Imo state.

Source: Legit.ng