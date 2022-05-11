A highly talented Nigerian student identified as Sam-Obisike Chibueze Wenendah has said he is bothered by the ongoing ASUU strike because it's a setback

Sam-Obisike Chibueze Wenendah, a Nigerian software techie who is a 400-level student of Mechatronics at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, has said he lost a N350,000 job offer because he is still a student.

According to Chibueze, he applied for job roles as a student, and went for the interview and passed, but the process was terminated when it was discovered he is still a student, a setback caused by delayed graduation.

I'm bothered by the strike

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Chibueze who is a software engineering enthusiast said the strike bothers him because he is supposed to have graduated by now.

His words:

"I am bothered because I have been offered full-time roles by some firms. I passed the interviews but when they found out I was still a student, everything was terminated. I was supposed to have graduated by now."

When he was asked the salary for the lost job role, he said it was N350,000.

Government responsible for ASUU strike

On who to blame for the incessant strikes that delay students' graduation in Nigerian Universities, Chibueze heaped the blame on the government.

He said:

"I blame the system we are in. If things were going fine, there will be no tussle between ASUU and the government. ASUU is fighting a just cause. I blame the situation of things and governance in Nigeria."

However, Chibueze has found a way of coping with the strike as he has got himself busy from day one. According to him:

"I'm bullish on growth. I spend a lot of time studying, during weekends. Some days, I travel out of school to attend tech events connecting with people and also keeping up with trends."

