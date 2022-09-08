A female Nigerian student who is at home because of the ongoing ASUU strike has gotten married and pregnant

Sharing photos of how she looked before the strike, she said she was hoping to graduate before getting married

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to congratulate her as some said she is using the period of academic inactivity for a great thing

A young Nigerian lady who is among the millions of Nigerians affected by the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike has gone online to show how her life has changed.

In a video shared on TikTok, she showed how she was before the strike started. Seconds into the clip, her wedding shots came up.

The Nigerian student was hoping to graduate before becoming a wife. Photo source: TikTok/@phina_tryz

I wanted to graduate first

The highlight of the video was people seeing her baby bump. Her marriage and pregnancy happened during the space of the strike.

The student said:

"I was waiting to graduate until Asuu struck..so, why not??? We move!!!"

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

ASUU strike is a blessing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter name Olayinka has gone online to reveal how the present strike by the ASUU was a blessing in disguise.

While many students are lamenting how the strike is affecting them, the young man said the strike action has given him more time to work on his craft.

A designer, Olayinka shared photos of shoes he recently worked on. Black and smooth, the footwears look so classy.

