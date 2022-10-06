An attempt by the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to settle out of court has failed

This means there will long stretch of the ongoing ASUU strike as it does not seems to end anytime soon

Predictions have it that the strike might crossover to 2023 and even after the general election in February

FCT, Abuja - The legal team of the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have failed to reach a resolution to settle the ongoing disagreement between them out of court, Channels TV reported.

The latest development from their meeting on Thursday, October 6 reveals that the move was a suggestion made by the appellate court earlier while presiding over their case.

The federal government and ASUU will continue their legal battle at the appellate court after failing to reach a resolution outside of court. Photo: ASUU, Muhammadu Buhari

After having a meeting that did not yield a positive resolution, both legal teams came before the appellate court to reel out their submissions.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Hamma Barka gave room for the legal counsel of ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN) to file a reply to the counter affidavit deposed to by the Federal government in opposition to the hearing of the appeal.

At the resumption of the hearing, Falana said they had begun consultations which would continue at the end of the day’s proceedings.

He suggested that their application challenging the ruling of the Industrial Court, be heard by the three-man panel of the Appeal court.

Both parties agreed that the court should hear the application, as there was no amicable resolution reached as advised by the court.

