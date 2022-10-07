The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call its strike.

At the court session on Friday, the appellate court said ASUU should obey the order of an industrial court which directed the suspension of the strike before seeking to appeal the judgment.

Details to follow..

Source: Legit.ng