A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she transformed due to the lingering ASUU strike

In a video shared on TikTok, she showed off how she looked before the strike and her current condition

Social media users rushed to the comments section after spotting her baby bump which she blamed on ASUU

Amid the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, a Nigerian student has gotten pregnant.

In a video shared on TikTok via her account @omotayomide2, the young lady blamed the pregnancy on the prolonged strike.

Lady blames pregnancy on ASUU strike Photo Credit: @omotayomide2

Source: UGC

She shared a video of herself before the strike kicked off and at the time, she still had a flat stomach with no signs of pregnancy.

However, the transformation part showed that she had added weight with a growing baby bump.

Sharing the video via TikTok, she said:

"Before ASUU strike and after ASUU strike. ASUU you no try o."

Massive reactions trail video of pregnant student

@imeleshinnla said:

"Safe delivery sis. In between you getting two certificate at a time when asuu calls off."

@moshvibe wrote:

"Omooooo they just dey give all of una baby strike. I love it congratulations."

@hope_ubah stated:

"Asuu no try oh. Big congratulations to you abeg."

@just_julianah said:

"Na you enjoy this strike pass."

@ugo.joy commented:

"Una Dey fear to talk truth abii make I talk una mind."

@mammieewatomi6 added:

"Ahhhhh. Everybody don get pregnant finish Asuu see what u cause."

@kandiebar99 said:

"If one degree nor work, another one go work. Congratulations sister."

@iyanu.a.i wrote:

"Na only me never get belle. congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng