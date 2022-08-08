A 300-level student of Mathematics at Bayero University, Kano has lamented that his school ID car will soon be out of use and he hasn't graduated

The student named Abdulhadi Dankama told Legit.ng that he has used the strike period to reinforce his fruit business which he started in 2020

Dankama said he does not care anymore if the strike ends or not because he has lost interest and that he is trying to focus and build his business

Abdulhadi Dankama got enrolled in the department of Mathematics at the Bayero University, Kano state to pursue a degree.

Dankama would have finished his degree by now if not for the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities over a disagreement with the Federal Government.

Dankama says he is opening a new business soon. Photo credit: Photos provided by Abdulhadi Dankama.

Source: Original

One would think that Dankama who is now in 300-level would be anxious that school should resume so that he can quickly round up his studies.

However, it seems the interest of the young man has waned from his degree pursuit since he said he no longer cares whether school resumes or not.

He has other plans fo his life

At the on set of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020, Dankam started a fruit business. He did it in a unique way because he also sold his sumptuous fruits online.

When the Covid19 restrictions were eased and school resumed, Dankama did not stop selling fruits. Instead, he established a stronger brand.

He recalled how he started:

"I start selling fruits during the lockdown of Covid-19. During the Ramadan months, people were at home due to the pandemic. They don't go anywhere. So, that's when the idea came. I thought since it's Ramadan (fasting month) and people need fruits, why shouldn't I try it online?"

He said his online fruit business bloomed during the pandemic since he was delivering free to his customers.

He said:

"I started it online because I haven't seen anyone try it. Most of my friends do not believe in the business idea, but I still went for it. They see the business as a low one."

The ASUU strike

Obviously, when Legit.ng interacted with Dankama, it was obvious from the way he spoke that he really loves what he does. He dearly loves the fruit business and plans to expand it.

Had it not for the strike, he said he would have finished and exited Bayero university to concentrate on his business as he said he plans to open new branches.

But that was not going to be as ASUU soon embarked on strike. University students including Dankama were frustrated.

But it seems Dankama no longer cares what happens in his school because he told Legit.ng that the strike should continue if ASUU wants to extend it. Legit.ng wanted to know the reason for his statement.

He said:

"I feel like dropping out of school. It's my junior brother that insisted I should complete the degree that I have started. I would have graduated now if not for this strike. Of course, pandemic and strike. We were at home for 9 months during the pandemic. This year, my ID card will expire."

It is easy to see why Dankama feels he should concentrate on his business. Apart from being frustrated by ASUU and making him lose interest in school, he said he is expanding his business from the small fruit shade he runs in Kano.

Dankama who hails from Kaita, Katsina state says he wants to open a branch in his hometown. According to him, people now book him for parties such as birthdays and weddings where he serves guests fruits just the same way jollof rice is served. He is therefore gradually building his business. His fruits are specially packaged and it looks fanciful.

He told Legit.ng:

"I run my business in Kano state. I came to Kano for educational purposes and ended up an entrepreneur. I'm booked for events: Birthdays, weddings, and naming ceremonies, where instead of eating food, fruits will be served. I have a wedding very soon."

On why he feels like giving up on school, Dankama said:

"I'm doing absolutely great. I may want to resume school just to finish what I have started. I went to school for a reason and that is to have a job. Now, I have one. What else can you expect? I'm planning to open a new branch of my company here in my hometown very soon. I just want indefinite strike."

