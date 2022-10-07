Ahead of 2023 when his tenure will be over, President Buhari said he is committed to leaving a lasting legacy

The Nigerian leader said this on Friday, October 7, while presenting the 2023 budget at the National Assembly

President Buhari said signing into law several important bills passed by the legislature is part of efforts to leave a good legacy

National Assembly complex, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government intends to leave a lasting legacy better than what it met in 2015.

Presenting his last budget to the National Assembly, the president said part of his efforts at achieving that is the signing into law several bills passed by the National Assembly that have led to reform in several aspects of the economy, The Nation reported.

ASUU strike: We expect better understanding from lecturers, says Buhari

President Buhari also commented on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He reportedly expressed dismay over the continued strike by the lecturers' union.

The president said the government expects the staff of the universities to have a better understanding of issues in the country.

According to him, the federal government has made available over N450 billion in the budget to meet the demands of the lecturers.

He said it was becoming obvious that the government could no longer fund education alone, adding that it was imperative to work out a framework to fund the budget.

Bad news for Nigerian students As FG, ASUU out-of-court settlement ends in stalemate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the legal team of the federal government and the ASUU failed to reach a resolution to settle the ongoing disagreement between them out of court.

After a meeting that did not yield a positive resolution, both legal teams came before the Court of Appeal in Abuja to make their submissions.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Hamma Barka, gave room for the legal counsel of ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN), to file a reply to the counter affidavit deposed to by the Federal government in opposition to the hearing of the appeal.

