A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who wasn’t proud of her 100-level results has displayed her CGPA

The young lady mentioned the CGPA she had in her first year, which she was ashamed to show or tell anyone

She mentioned the CGPA she finished with from the university and the course she studied

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who was ashamed after seeing her 100-level CGPA has shown off the grade she finished with from the university online.

The young lady mentioned that she felt somewhat about herself when she saw the CGPA she had in the 100 level, and as a result, kept it to herself, so no one knew her grade.

EKSU graduate who hid her 100 level result shows final CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/floral040

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate shows off her CGPA

After her 100-level experience, she began to read and study harder while also attending night classes with the aim of improving her grade.

She explained in the TikTok post:

"I started university with a 3.3 CGPA."

Yes… don’t be too wowed. When I saw that result, I was confused and honestly a bit ashamed. I couldn’t tell anyone. I kept it to myself for a long time. But even when nobody else knew, God saw me.."

"After that, I locked in. Tutorials. Midnight readings. Sleepless nights."

"I practically became the night head mistress of the lecture theatre 😂. I even had my regular spots. At some point, the mosquitoes and I became close friends."

EKSU graduate goes viral after revealing how she rose from 3.3 CGPA to 4.30. Photo Source: TikTok/floral040

Source: TikTok

After a series of reading and believing in herself, @floral040 mentioned in the post that she graduated with a degree from Ekiti State University (EKSU).

She explained:

"But the work paid off. Fast forward to today… I graduated with a 4.30 CGPA."

!Yes, I proudly call it First Class Lower 😌. If e reach your turn, you can call yours Second Class Upper! but this degree is mine, and it carries my whole heart."

"It carries my sweat, tears, doubts, fears, prayers, consistency, time… in short, my everything."

SLT tested every bone and fibre in me. I cried while learning. I laughed while learning. Many times I doubted my strength and ability. But in the end, GOD DID. 🙌."

EKSU graduate displays her final CGPA

In her long TikTok post, she formally introduced herself and wrote the exact grade she finished with.

Her statement:

"So let me proudly reintroduce myself:"

"OLUWEMIDA HANNAH GIFT (Omo Mummy Nurse)

"A beloved daughter of her mother 💙"

"B.Sc., AISLT., ASLTON. SLT Biotechnology/Biological Science"

"4.30 / 5.00"

"Today is more than just a celebration of success. It is proof that growth is possible, no matter how you start."

"If my journey has taught me anything, it is that consistency is real and perseverance truly pays off."

"I didn’t start strong, but I finished strong — and that is completely by God’s grace. ✨🙏."

"And this is only the beginning."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate specially celebrated her graduation.

She wore a shirt that showed the problems she faced in school, like COVID-19 and strikes. She shared her joy on TikTok and celebrated with her friends. Many people online congratulated her for finishing school.

Nigerian man bags master’s degree in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man graduated with a master’s degree in Information Systems from a university in the United States.

He shared the good news on social media. He also said he finished with a very high CGPA of 3.94 out of 4.0. Many people online congratulated him and celebrated his success.

Source: Legit.ng