A video has shown a student's hostel overtaken by tall bushes as the Academic Staff Union of Universities continue its strike action

The ASUU strike which has now lasted for more than 7 months has grounded academic activities in public universities

The new video capturing the bushy hostel has got people talking and renewed interest on the topic as students remain home

Nigerians on social media reacting to a video of a students' hostel which has been overgrown by tall grasses.

The video shows the large hostel with the frontage of the apartments looking bushy like a forest.

The students' hostel looks bushy due to the strike. Photo credit: TikTok/@samjoychief.

Source: UGC

Students' hostel overtaken by grass as ASUU strike lingers

This is obviously due to the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The strike has lasted for more than 7 months, frustrating many students who are still at home.

The new video which was shared on TikTok has stirred reactions as it has once again reminded Nigerians that students are still at home.

Doors locked

In the short clip, a man believed to be a student lamented how bushy the hostel is because it has not been occupied by students since February, 2022.

The man said ASUU has done enough, saying there is no road to even enter any of the apartments in the hostel.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on the platform reacted to the video with laughter and some in anger. One particular user said he was no surprised as the hostel has not been occupied by anyone since the begining of the strike.

Student loses job opportunity because of ASUU strike

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student lamented how he lost a job offer worth N350k.

According to the man, it was because he was still a student. He said he applied for the job and was selected but he was later disqualified as he has not graduated.

The man who is a 400-level student of Mechatronics at FUTO was unhappy as he said the strike huge setback.

He blamed the system of things in Nigeria for the industrial action by ASUU.

His story went viral even as many who read it lamented just how much the incessant strikes cost Nigerians in public universities.

Source: Legit.ng