A very smart 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, had a total of 8 A's and a single B in her WAEC to the amazement of many

In another report, a trash collector in Lagos state made his sponsor very proud when he cleared his WAEC papers

Oluwole Oluwabukunmi also joined the pool of smart kids in the country has he had straight A's in the same exam

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) popularly known by the organising body West African Examination Council (WAEC) is one of the toughest exams a student could face in Africa.

It is an exam that determines the academic future of a student after their secondary school level. No wonder it is such a big deal.

In 2022, after the exams body released results, there have been praises for those who aced their papers like a piece of cake. Legit.ng will in this report be looking at four excellent students who performed well.

1. Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi

Fifteen-year-old Moyinoluwa got the attention of thousands when photo of her WAEC result where she scored eight A's was made public. She only had a B.

The young girl also had 351 in her WAEC.

To show that the Nigerian teenager is a smart kid, she sat UTME in 2022 and scored a huge 351 mark. In mathematics, she had 97.

2. Boy who was a trash collector

A young Nigerian man, Jibola, revealed how an orphan that he has been helping surprised him and had two A's and six B's in his WAEC.

Jibola said that he is so happy that all his efforts in paying the boy's examination and lesson fees were not in vain.

Many people praised him for the kindness. The good Samaritan promised to see the boy to the university level and ensures he gets a first class.

3. Oluwole Oluwabukunmi

Another Nigerian boy showed brilliance in the same examination. He had straight A's in his exams, making his exceptional.

Oluwole repeated his academic excellence in UTME the same year and joined the league of people with over 300 score mark.

4. Uchegbu Obinna John-Paul

Sixteen-year-old Obinna had a total number of 9 A's in his WAEC exams. His result like other smart kids in the country shows there is hope in Nigerian youths.

To show that his outstanding performance in WAEC is not a fluke, the teenager scored 331 in his JAMB.

Rewards for excellence

To encourage more young Nigerians to aspire to academic greatness, it would be a laudable initiative to set up scholarships that celebrate the smart ones among us.

