A university student recalls facing biometric issues and technical hitches during her second examination, and shared her UTME result online

She explained that her computer switched off during the test, preventing her from completing three science subjects

The young lady recounted her JAMB score when the results came out, which was higher than her first attempt

A Nigerian lady identified as Fortune Michelle has recounted her emotional experience with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination after seeing reactions to top scorer Owoeye Daniella.

The young woman who is now a student of the University of Uyo, took to Facebook to narrate how she sat for the examination twice before finally gaining admission.

A University student shares how she wrote JAMB twice before gaining admission. Photo credit: Fortune Michelle/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Her post came shortly after videos of Owoeye Daniella giving a testimony in church for scoring 372 in the 2026 UTME surfaced online.

Nigerian lady shares JAMB ordeal

According to Fortune Michelle, she first wrote JAMB and scored 233, but eventually lost her admission. Determined to succeed, she said she had prepared thoroughly for her second attempt and was confident of achieving an even better result.

However, things went wrong on the day of the examination when she encountered fingerprint verification issues, delaying her entry into the hall. By the time she eventually gained access, her computer switched off during the examination.

The lady added that she was unable to complete her Physics, Chemistry, and Biology questions and only managed to finish her English section. Believing she had failed the examination, she became discouraged afterward.

To her surprise, when the results were released, she scored 239, higher than on her first attempt despite the challenges she faced during the exam.

Reflecting on the outcome, Fortune Michelle attributed her success to divine mercy rather than only hard work and reading.

Fortune Michelle said:

"I attempted my first Jamb, I scored 233

I lost my admission that year due to personal stuffs

I attempted the second time, I read my books

I burned midnight oil, I was confident I will pass

But guess what, I could not enter early cos my

fingerprints could not come up on time

I entered late, my computer still switched off on me

I didn't complete physics, chemistry and biology

I only completed my English

I just reasoned I had faillllll

My jamb results came out and I had 239

My highest score came from chemistry that I didn't finish

Many of my jamb friends that day were having 185, 186

Those friends were done with their exams and confident

It is not by reading ooo, It is God that shows mercy. 🙏🙏🙏"

Nigerians react to lady's JAMB result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Fortune Michelle's post below:

Godwin Danjuma said:

"She's not giving the credit to church but to GOD. 🙏"

Blessing Maxwell said:

"I guess he doesn't know the meaning of testimony."

Best David said:

"You sure say lion no go chop this Daniel Regha for us."

See the Facebook post below:

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to Owoeye Daniella's testimony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo commented on the testimony of Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin in his church's headquarters.

Source: Legit.ng