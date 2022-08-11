A Nigerian kid identified as Oluwole Oluwabukunmi has recorded an amazing performance in his West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE

The boy scored A1 in all the nine subjects he sat for in the 2022 examination results released earlier this week by WAEC

Oluwole's story as shared by his school also indicates that he recorded 324 aggregate score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME

Oluwole Oluwabukunmi, a brilliant Nigerian kid has posted impressive academic performance in his WASCE and JAMB-UTME examination and has been applauded online.

Oluwole literally smashed the WAEC exams, coming out with A1 in all the 9 subjects he sat for.

Oluwole, a student of Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko Ondo state made his school proud. Photo credit: Adedamola Adetayo.

Source: Facebook

Oluwole Oluwabukunmi, the brilliant kid

His result is so good that his school, the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi, Akoko Ondo state has called him a champion.

The result was shared on Facebook by Adedamola Adetayo who eulogised Oluwole's smartness.

Adetayo said:

"We rarely talk about or celebrate things like this anymore. Our VALUES have since been adjusted to think mainly about survival and vanities. Congratulations to the young man."

The story he posted also shows that Oluwole scored 324 aggregate marks in his JAMB-UTME.

Facebook users react

Rahmat-Olasumbo Oyewole said:

"Congratulations boy. Keep soaring. Your UTME justifies the o'level results. Bigger ones coming your way, never relent."

Adebisi David commented:

"Wow. I’m happy for him but the truth is that Nigeria doesn’t deserve him. He’s most likely going to fly to Europe or America. That’s how the best brains of Yørubaland get stolen by Oyinbo people. Nigeria frustrates the best brains of Yørubaland to leave Nigeria."

Ord Naija said:

"People don't celebrate such anymore because these days you don't know what is real and what is fake with all the miracle schools around."

Tunde Azeez reacted

"Congratulations. May he not depart from this path amin."

Source: Legit.ng