A coalition of civil society organisations has criticised the recent public appearances of former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Betta Edu

The coalition called on the EFCC to provide updates on its investigation into allegations linked to her suspension

They also warned that members could organise peaceful protests if no clarification is issued within five days

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of civil society organisations on Thursday, May 28, criticised the recent public appearances of former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, Betta Edu, and urged anti-graft agencies to provide updates on investigations linked to her suspension from office.

The groups, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI), expressed concern over Edu’s participation in public events, including alleged appearances alongside Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Civil society leaders address journalists during a press conference in Abuja, calling for clarity on the EFCC investigation into former minister Beta Edu. Photo credit: EUYI

Source: UGC

President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu in January 2024 following public controversy surrounding the ministry’s financial transactions. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) later confirmed that it was investigating allegations connected to the ministry.

Betta Edu: Groups demand transparency

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the coalition’s convener, Kennedy Tabuko, said the organisations were concerned about the lack of public updates regarding the status of investigations involving the former minister.

According to him, Nigerians deserve clarity from relevant anti-corruption agencies on the outcome of the probe.

“The issue is not just about Betta Edu alone, but about strengthening public confidence in accountability and transparency within government institutions,” Tabuko said.

The groups also urged public officials to be mindful of public perception when appearing with individuals who are subjects of ongoing investigations.

Call for EFCC update on Betta Edu's probe

The coalition called on the EFCC to publicly clarify the status of its investigation into the former minister within five days, warning that members could stage peaceful protests if no update is provided.

“We believe Nigerians deserve to know the current position of the investigation and whether any further action will be taken,” Tabuko added.

The EFCC has not issued any fresh statement regarding the matter at the time of filing this report, while Betta Edu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing since her suspension.

Members of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups during the Abuja press conference demanded transparency from anti-corruption agencies. Photo credit:EUYI

Source: UGC

Tinubu orders probe into N2 trillion poverty relief funds

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the EFCC to launch a full-blown investigation into the finances of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This directive was issued in a statement by his former aide, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced Edu's suspension.

The presidency also allegedly denied Edu access to President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja hours after the suspension. In compliance with the presidential directive, the anti-graft agency has also summoned Edu to appear before its detectives.

Ngelale, in the statement, noted that the president directed the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the ministry headed by Edu as well as the agencies under it. The findings of the probe have not been made public.

Source: Legit.ng