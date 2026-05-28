A Nigerian solar engineer has gone viral on social media after speaking about a particular solar system

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he discussed the battery and the system’s specifications

His post sparked massive reactions in the comments, with netizens sharing their various opinions about it

A Nigerian solar engineer became a talking point online after sharing details about a particular installation he had worked on.

The update drew attention on social media, with users reacting strongly to the information he provided about the system’s performance and the client’s conduct since it was set up.

Solar engineer displays solar battery. Photo credit: @thesolarguy/X.

Source: Twitter

Solar engineer shares experience after working for client

The man, who posts as @thesolarguy on X, explained in a now-viral post that the system in question comprised 12 panels and operated at 6 kilovolt-amperes.

He stated that it was paired with a 16 kilowatt-hour Absen battery, which he described as charging at an exceptionally fast rate.

According to him, the speed of the battery’s charging process was remarkable.

He, however, went on to lament that since the installation had been completed, the owner had not contacted him at all.

He noted that even for small expenses, such as money for a drink, the client had not offered anything.

Regardless, the engineer expressed appreciation to the client, Einsteindej, for the business and support.

In his words:

"12 panels!!! This is 6kva with 16kWh Absen Battery!!! This battery charge with the speed of lighting! Since it is installed the owner never call me even if na money for Pepsi he never drop. @Einsteindej sha thank you for your patronage."

Solar engineer claims a particular battery charges fast like speed of lightning. Photo credit: @thesolarguy/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail solar engineer's tweet

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Stratified said:

"Doesn’t it produce much heat and noise, considering it was installed inside the house?"

Mazetrekker said:

"Why is it close to a curtain?? Incase of electrical fire that curtain will make things worse."

Saleh said:

"This setup isn't looking good, and the position of installation isn't the best."

Buzzy babe said:

"To be sincere with you it's only the front level of panel that is going to work in fact if it's not facing the right direction it won't work at all so you're just using it you're not using it this is not an installation this should be an experiment and from the experiment the person has failed."

@Hardware House Ltd said:

"Ironically, with ½ the number of PVs, this system would be more efficient and manage the surface area of the roof better. In terms of aerodynamics, there will be a lot of air resistance and the frame structure will have to do a lot of work. Majority of the drag force from the wind will be at the tip of the PV farthest from the ground. Also, if they had used the height of the PV as horizontal separating distance between the tip of one panel (from lateral view) to the foot of the next, there would be no shading and efficiency will multiple."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bans tenants from solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian landlady shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house.

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants.

Source: Legit.ng