A brilliant Akwa Ibom boy, Valour Mbre Inyang, performed excellently in the recently concluded WAEC and JAMB exams

Valour Inyang bagged straight A's in all the nine (9) subjects which he sat for during WAEC exams

A copy of the young lad's JAMB result also confirms that he scored an aggregate of 343 in four subjects written

Valour Mbre Inyang, a native of Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, has impressed netizens with his exam results.

The former student of Top faith schools, Akwa Ibom, made A's in all the nine subjects which he sat for during West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Not only that, he went ahead to smash his Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams with an aggregate score of 343.

Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom state, Ini Ememobong, who shared the good news on Facebook alongside photos of his results, said:

"I celebrate this young Akwa Ibomite, Valour Inyang, who has confirmed to the world that excellence is our definition. I pray that our generation will build and bequeath to his generation a state that will support their dreams and aspirations."

Valour was also the best graduating student of his set at Topfaith schools and photos shared online showed the moment he received an award during his graduation.

Valour's father speaks about his son

When Legit.ng contacted Valour's father, Mbre Inyang, he expressed his delight over his son's result and returned all glory to God.

He went ahead to reveal his son's exploits during his primary and secondary school years which subsequently earned him a scholarship from Akwa Ibom state Government.

Valour's father also stated that he greatly admires his son because an outstanding trait about him is his extreme focus and determination to scale heights.

In his words:

"Thank you for getting in touch with me. I return all glory to God Almighty for what He has done for me and my family. I'm really excited for this remarkable exploit."

"Since he started primary school, he has always been first position in his class. He was the best graduating student during the graduation ceremony in his primary school, sweeping all awards."

"He represented Akwa Ibom state in the mathematics competitions for primary schools in Nigeria and won scholarship. He has won several external academic awards. One outstanding thing about my boy is that he is so focused and determined."

Nigerians hail Valour Inyang

Mfonobong Asuquo said:

"This young man is very intelligent and needs a push immediately to the best Engineering Schools in the World like MIT, Stanford, UCLA or Carnegie - Mellon by Akwa Ibom State Government. That's how to raise the next generation of inventors."

Solomon Nse wrote:

"This was the same thing I did to WAEC and JAMB that year Congratulations scholar!. Proudly Akwa Ibom!"

Essy Akpan reacted:

"Magnificent! Congratulations Akwa Ibom star boy. Keep breaking records."

Aniekan Brown remarked:

"I share in your prayers. Congratulations to the budding star."

Michael Alfred noted:

"This guy is simply all-around amazing. Both wassce and jamb are topnotch. A big congratulations!"

