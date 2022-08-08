BREAKING: WAEC Releases 2022 WASSCE Results 45 Days after Last Paper Was Written
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of school candidates, who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE).
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Speaking at a briefing on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, noted that the results were released 45 days after the last paper.
The examination held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: