A video of has shown the amazing tech creation of some teenagers that allows people to charge their phones

Called a Vesapod, one of them said that the gadget is small enough to fit into a pocket and carried around easily

Reacting to people asking where they could buy the power bank, he is said they have only created a prototype

A video has shown two teenager using technology to solve problems. In the clip, they created a power bank using Coca Cola bottle covers.

While demonstrating how the power bank works, one of them said it was built to solve two issues altogether.

A video of a power bank made by some teens has gone amazed many.

Source: UGC

It is smart and portable

With its small batter, it can charge a phone to 60% in a short while. Apart from that, it can also serve as a flashlight in emergency dark situations.

The power bank is so small that it could fit into one pocket easily. Many TikTokers wondered what the teens could do if they had more resources.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

onii_samah said:

"NGL it's dope but it spoils battery."

They replied:

"No man, the circuit in it splits the voltage in half and is further brought down with resistors, so it’s totally safe."

Thephatchub said:

"It’s dope but you’d have to attach it in a battery, so you’d need a bigger battery for more capacity which defeats the purpose of being portable."

Hayden said:

"Love this but ain’t no way Am trying it but coooolll."

COD_R3X said:

"God will support your dreams."

Victoria Mbadiwe said:

"Now this is a flex."

Ighiwiyisi Jackson said:

"Nice one bro go for rebranding and use a recharge ba3."

Another smart Nigerian teen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife showed that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources.

In a video interview, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

He said he has been in the craft since when he was 11 years old. Ikechukwu said he has built things like a helicopter, aeroplane, and a tricycle (keke) among others.

