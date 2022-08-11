A very kind Nigerian, Jibola, man helped an orphan through his preparation for WAEC and JAMB and he performed very well

The smart boy had an excellent outcome from his 2020 WAEC, with a total of two A's, 6 B's and one C

Many people were amazed when Jibola said that the same boy was a trash collector before he started helping him

A young Nigerian man known as Jibola on Twitter went online on Monday, August 8, to narrate how an orphan performed so well in his 2022 WAEC result.

The man said that he had promised to sponsor the boy's university education before he sent him the amazing result.

Many people praised the young man for helping the boy and giving him hope. Photo source: @JibolaOG

Source: Twitter

Excellent result

He revealed that the same student was a trash collector for Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The boy earlier scored 277 in his UTME exam.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the 2022 WAEC, he had 2 A's and 6 B's. The only place he had a C was in English language. His result was that good.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 14,000 likes with tens of quoted tweet.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TheDaveAyo said:

"This is goooddddddd. Thanks for doing this boss."

He replied:

"Thank you ... jamb,waec exam + lesson fees didn’t waste ..I’ll ensure I give him all the necessary support to finish with a 1st class."

@OriginaStateman said:

"Just imagine an excellent result carrying dustbin. Omo this country is finished."

Jibola replied:

"You’d be surprised by the number of gifted people out there."

@austen_viper said:

"Nothing is wrong with him posting it, he paid for the lesson, waec and jamb and he JB his happy his money did not waste and moreover if you are not happy abt it, you too go and sponsor an orphan and don’t post it period!!! If na celeb post am now nothing is wrong with dt.."

Smart girl celebrated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, was celebrated by her sister for her outstanding performances in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

The student who hails from Imo state had 345 for her Post Unitary Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Source: Legit.ng