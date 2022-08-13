Mother of Valour Inyang, a smart scholar who bagged 9 A's in WAEC exams, has shared her joy on Facebook

Valour Inyang, a former student of Topfaith schools also made his family proud by scoring 343 in JAMB exams

While celebrating her son on Facebook, Mrs. Imaobong Mbre Inyang, expressed her happiness while noting that he has 'scattered her brain'

It is the utmost desire of every good parent to see their children attain great heights and perform excellently well in exams. Mrs. Imaobong Mbre Inyang, a doting mother of four, is not an exception.

Her genius son, Valour Mbre Inyang performed amazingly in the just concluded West African Examination Council (WAEC ) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

He scored an aggregate of 343 in his JAMB exams and subsequently had 9 straight A's in his WAEC exams.

Mother of Akwa Ibom Boy bags 9 A's in WAEC Photo Credit: Imaobong Mbre Inyang

Source: Facebook

Sharing her joy on Facebook, his mother, Imaobong, said she was still trying to digest the fact that he emerged best graduating student of his set, not knowing that he had more exploits to do.

In her words:

"I was still basking in the joy of being the mother to best graduating student of his set, and he just scattered my brain again. This is amazing son. Thank you Lord."

Nigerians join Imaobong in celebrating her son

Abasiama Ekanem said:

"Congratulations for excellent performance of your son."

Vick Inyanam wrote:

"Excellent and awesomely awesome performance. Not even the sky can be the limit here. Very soon he'll be highly sought out for by great institutions to enrich their intellectual pool. Congratulations boy and to the parents. To God be all the glory."

Prince Nsikak reacted:

"Congratulations ma'am, grace personified."

Margaret Imoh commented:

"Amazing performance. Keep glorifying God with all of your life results. You're a brand ambassador of Jesus."

Harold O'Neill added:

"Congratulations Valour. You alwaysdo it well, so shall it be always. Congratulations Mom and Dad. You are the best, God bless you you all. This is more than Excellent."

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng