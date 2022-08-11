A smart Nigerian kid, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, has finished her secondary school education in flying colours

Moyinoluwa scored A1 in English language, mathematics , further mathematics, and economics among other subjects

The young kid also recorded a huge success in her UTME, scoring 97 in mathematics and 94 in chemistry

A young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, has amazing results in both her WAEC and UTME results in 2022.

In an exclusive mail sent to Legit.ng by Taiwo Ogunjobi, Moyinoluwa had A1 in eight papers, with one B's.

The young Nigerian girl had an amazing 351 in her UTME.

Source: Original

Consistent excellence

To show that the girl has always been a smart kid, Taiwo revealed that she was the overall best student in school since JSS 1. It should be noted that she scored seven A's in 2021 WAEC.

According to the mail, the smart kid has the words "Yes I can" pasted on her table to serve as a motivation for her to keep pushing hard towards her goal.

That was not all. She sat for UTME in the same year and had an excellent score of 351. A part of the mail read:

"She was determined to succeed with the “YES I CAN” mantra posted on her reading table as a reminder. She’s been overall best student in her school ( Home Science Association Secondary School, Alakuko, Lagos State) since JS1."

Source: Legit.ng