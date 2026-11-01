A memorial page for Pastor Bolaji John was created on Saturday, October 31, 2026, confirming her death

Online mourners described the Nigerian female pastor as a woman of grace, kindness and unwavering faith

Several people who knew Pastor Bolaji John personally shared tributes, saying her legacy will speak for generations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Nigerian female pastor Bolaji John has died, with a memorial page created in her honour on Saturday, October 31, 2026, according to ForeverMissed's Memorial Gallery.

Legit.ng reports that details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available, but tributes from those who knew her began to surface online shortly after news of her passing broke.

Nigerian pastor Bolaji John has died, prompting tributes from mourners who remembered her for her grace, kindness and unwavering faith. Photo credit: @KBanky1

Source: Twitter

Tributes pour in for late Pastor Bolaji John

Oluwakemi Balogun was among the first to respond publicly, writing:

"Hmmmm. Pastor Bolaji John. A woman full of virtues. We love you, but God loves you more. And we still judge Him Faithful. I know the angels are rejoicing over your homecoming, but your absence will be deeply felt here on earth. Thank you for the lives you touched and the impact you made."

Samuel Precious, who described the late John as "a beautiful soul," offered one of the most detailed tributes.

He wrote:

"This pill is so hard to swallow. What a great loss to the body of Christ and what a beautiful gain to heaven. A woman filled with so much love, kindness and compassion. A beautiful soul who always wore a smile and was a blessing to countless lives. You were truly one of a kind. Pastor Bolaji John, you will forever be remembered, celebrated and honoured. You lived a life of impact, and your legacy will continue to speak through the many hearts you touched. Rest well, Pastor. You will never be forgotten."

On Sunday, November 1, Olakunle Ajila also paid tribute online, writing:

"We will miss you Pastor, you were a blessing to me and my family and we remain forever grateful. Rest in the bosom of our Lord."

Temitope Areo described John as more than a pastor, saying she served as a mother and mentor to many.

In her tribute, Areo wrote: "You were not just a pastor; you were a mother, a mentor, and a blessing to many. Thank you for the seeds of faith you planted, the lives you impacted, and the love you shared so freely. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that your labour in God's vineyard was never in vain. We may have lost a precious soul here on earth, but heaven has gained an angel. Rest peacefully, my dear pastor. Your race is finished, your crown awaits, and your legacy will continue to speak for generations. You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten."

@ruthiekace wrote on X:

"RIP Pastor Bolaji John. This is a big blow to us all at Harvesters."

@lilybako_ wrote on X:

"I’m so honoured to have experienced you in this lifetime. I’m so sad I didn’t act on the nudge I’ve had for a while to gift you. I’m so sorry. I truly hope you’re resting now. Please, watch over us from up there and continue to intercede for us. We love you so much."

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Prominent cleric Burris passes away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) announced the death of its cleric, Reverend Moses Burris, calling him a faithful servant who gave his life entirely to God's work.

The church made the announcement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss while acknowledging the will of God in the matter.

In a statement released by the ERCC family, Nasarawa-based Rev. Burris was described as a father, pastor and mentor whose character was defined by humility, reverence for God and an unwavering dedication to ministry until his final days.

Source: Legit.ng