The family of Reverend Samson S. Yisa officially announced his passing on Thursday night, October 29, 2026

Rev. Yisa was known as the Babazhitsu of Dagbalodo village, near Kpada in the Patigi area of Kwara State

The deceased's family described him as a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband and uncle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Patigi, Kwara State - The family of Reverend Samson Yisa has announced that he has died, honouring him as a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband, and uncle.

Legit.ng reports that reverends are ordained Christian leaders or members of the clergy.

The family of Reverend Samson S. Yisa announces his death, mourning him as a beloved family patriarch. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the family confirmed the death of Rev. Yisa, who held the traditional title of Babazhitsu of Dagbalodo village, located near Kpada in the Patigi area of Kwara State.

Death of Rev. Samson Yisa

The family said it accepted the loss with a spirit of submission, entrusting the circumstances surrounding his passing to the will of Almighty God.

Rev. Yisa's title of Babazhitsu reflects his standing within the Dagbalodo community, where he was a recognised figure both in faith and traditional circles.

Family Tribute to late Kwara preacher

Beyond his traditional role, the family's tribute underscored the depth of his relationships across multiple generations, noting his place as a great-grandfather alongside his roles as a sibling and spouse.

No further details about the circumstances of his death or funeral arrangements were provided in the family's statement.

Read the family’s statement announcing the death of Rev. Samson Yisa in the Facebook post below:

Netizens mourn Reverend Yisa

Meanwhile, several Facebook users have taken to social media to express their condolences following the news of Rev. Yisa's death. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Mujahid Ahmad wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you and your entire family, dear sister. May God comfort your hearts, strengthen you during this difficult time, and grant your beloved grandfather eternal rest. He will forever be remembered."

Samson Gana commented:

"Rest in peace grandpa."

Adama Abel said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Read more Kwara State news

Prominent cleric Burris passes away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) announced the death of its cleric, Reverend Moses Burris, calling him a faithful servant who gave his life entirely to God's work.

The church made the announcement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss while acknowledging the will of God in the matter.

In a statement released by the ERCC family, Nasarawa-based Rev. Burris was described as a father, pastor and mentor whose character was defined by humility, reverence for God and an unwavering dedication to ministry until his final days.

Source: Legit.ng