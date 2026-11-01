Prominent Nigerian Christian Leader Yisa is Dead, Family Releases Statement
- The family of Reverend Samson S. Yisa officially announced his passing on Thursday night, October 29, 2026
- Rev. Yisa was known as the Babazhitsu of Dagbalodo village, near Kpada in the Patigi area of Kwara State
- The deceased's family described him as a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband and uncle
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Patigi, Kwara State - The family of Reverend Samson Yisa has announced that he has died, honouring him as a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband, and uncle.
Legit.ng reports that reverends are ordained Christian leaders or members of the clergy.
In a statement released on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the family confirmed the death of Rev. Yisa, who held the traditional title of Babazhitsu of Dagbalodo village, located near Kpada in the Patigi area of Kwara State.
Death of Rev. Samson Yisa
The family said it accepted the loss with a spirit of submission, entrusting the circumstances surrounding his passing to the will of Almighty God.
Rev. Yisa's title of Babazhitsu reflects his standing within the Dagbalodo community, where he was a recognised figure both in faith and traditional circles.
Family Tribute to late Kwara preacher
Beyond his traditional role, the family's tribute underscored the depth of his relationships across multiple generations, noting his place as a great-grandfather alongside his roles as a sibling and spouse.
No further details about the circumstances of his death or funeral arrangements were provided in the family's statement.
Read the family’s statement announcing the death of Rev. Samson Yisa in the Facebook post below:
Netizens mourn Reverend Yisa
Meanwhile, several Facebook users have taken to social media to express their condolences following the news of Rev. Yisa's death. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:
Mujahid Ahmad wrote:
"My deepest condolences to you and your entire family, dear sister. May God comfort your hearts, strengthen you during this difficult time, and grant your beloved grandfather eternal rest. He will forever be remembered."
Samson Gana commented:
"Rest in peace grandpa."
Adama Abel said:
"May his soul rest in peace."
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Prominent cleric Burris passes away
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) announced the death of its cleric, Reverend Moses Burris, calling him a faithful servant who gave his life entirely to God's work.
The church made the announcement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss while acknowledging the will of God in the matter.
In a statement released by the ERCC family, Nasarawa-based Rev. Burris was described as a father, pastor and mentor whose character was defined by humility, reverence for God and an unwavering dedication to ministry until his final days.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.