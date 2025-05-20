Lagos State Government clarified that the upcoming Single Use Plastics ban excludes water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns

The ban, effective from July 1, 2025, targets styrofoam packs, disposable cups, plastic straws, cutlery, and thin single-use bags

The Plastic Waste Management Fund was launched to support recycling and education, reinforcing Lagos’ commitment to environmental sustainability

Lagos state - The Lagos State Government has clarified that its upcoming ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) will not apply to water sachets, PET bottles, or nylon carrier bags thicker than 40 microns.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the clarification on Tuesday, May 20, responding to widespread confusion over the scope of the ban.

“The decision to ban Single Use Plastics in Lagos was an existential one. We did not arbitrarily wake up to ban styrofoam in 2024," Wahab said.

He confirmed the ban, effective statewide from July 1, 2025, after an 18-month moratorium, covers only:

Styrofoam food packs

Disposable polystyrene cups

Plastic straws

Plastic cutlery

Single use carrier bags and nylons less than 40 microns thick

Water sachets, PET bottles, and thicker nylons exempted

Wahab emphasised that water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns are excluded from the ban for now.

“We want to ensure clarity that these products are currently not affected,” he said.

Plastic Waste Management Fund launched to tackle pollution

In a related move, Wahab announced the inauguration of the Plastic Waste Management Fund, a collaboration between government, producers, and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs).

The fund will be financed by contributions from major plastic producers and importers to support recycling, collection, and public education in Lagos.

Lagos committed to sustainability and environmental leadership

Wahab reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing the ban on schedule and driving sustainability efforts, Vanguard reported.

“Lagos must take the lead in responsible environmental practices,. This ban is just one of several bold steps toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Lagos," he said.

HSE expert details public health gains of Lagos plastic ban

Reacting to the Lagos state government’s decision to ban single-use plastics, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) professional, Hakeem Ayodeji Mukhtar, described the policy as “a bold and commendable step toward safeguarding both environmental and public health.”

Speaking with Legit.ng, he detailed several expected benefits beginning with the reduction of toxic plastic exposure.

“Microplastics from degraded sachets and bottles often find their way into our food chain and water systems, posing serious health risks such as endocrine disruption and organ damage,” he said.

Mukhtar also identified the link between plastic waste and flooding in Lagos.

“Plastic waste is a major contributor to blocked drainage systems in Lagos. By curbing plastic pollution, we can mitigate flash floods, reduce stagnant water pools, and consequently lower the incidence of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and cholera.”

He further stressed the importance of protecting marine life and food security:

“Our waterways are heavily burdened with non-biodegradable plastics. This policy, if well enforced, will help restore marine biodiversity and reduce the risk of contaminated seafood reaching our plates.”

On economic concerns, he urged businesses to see opportunity in the change:

“While the ban may initially appear unfriendly to business, it creates new opportunities for innovation in eco-packaging, waste-to-wealth recycling ventures, and green job creation, all of which are integral to a sustainable Lagos.”

He added that the environmental impact also includes better air and soil quality:

“Improper plastic disposal often leads to open burning, releasing toxic chemicals that compromise air quality and soil fertility. A reduction in single-use plastics will significantly curb this practice.”

Mukhtar called for collective effort to ensure success:

“While transitions of this nature are not without challenges, a structured implementation supported by public education, incentives for eco-friendly alternatives, and inclusive stakeholder engagement will make the shift more successful and beneficial to all.”

Lagos moves to curb high rental charges

The Lagos state Government has announced plans to penalize landlords who impose steep rental fees on tenants.

This initiative supports the federal government’s recent decision to triple ground rent on unoccupied properties and estates, a strategy intended to address the nation’s housing deficit.

In a statement, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, reaffirmed the state’s determination to end exploitative rental practices.

