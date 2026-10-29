Pastor Agu Irukwu, former RCCG UK chairman, spoke about his voluntary resignation from multiple leadership positions in April 2021

Irukwu gave up his roles as chairman of RCCG's UK Board of Trustees and Deputy Continental Overseer for Europe but kept his parish

The pastor shared his views on influence, service and what he believes genuine kingdom leadership should look like

Pastor Agu Irukwu, former Chairman of the Redeemed Christian Church of God's parishes in the United Kingdom, has broken his silence on the circumstances surrounding his voluntary exit from the church's leadership structure in April 2021.

Irukwu addressed the decision at a programme hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade of The Covenant Nation, where he reflected on what the experience taught him about the nature of leadership in Christian ministry. Church Times Nigeria published a report on the event on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Former RCCG UK Parish explains why he resigned Photo Credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

Beyond his role as chairman of RCCG's UK parishes, Irukwu had also served as chairman of the church's Board of Trustees and Executive Council in the country, and as Deputy Continental Overseer for Europe. He gave up all those positions but continued as pastor of Jesus House, the parish he founded.

When the protocol team did not know what to call him

One detail Irukwu shared stood out: after stepping down, the church's protocol team was uncertain how to address him since he no longer held a senior organisational title. His response was to tell them to use whatever form of address they felt appropriate, and he used the moment to make a broader point about leadership.

He argued that genuine Christian leadership cannot be measured by job titles or formal appointments. Citing Jesus' descriptions of believers as yeast, light, and salt, he said these elements lose their purpose when they are kept in a sealed container, drawing a parallel with leaders who guard their positions rather than extend their influence outward.

On influence, character and ministry in the UK

Irukwu drew a sharp distinction between leadership in secular institutions and leadership as he understands it in God's kingdom, saying the latter must be rooted in service, the growth of others, and fruitfulness rather than personal advancement. He added that authentic influence flows from a relationship with Jesus, and that character sits at the foundation of everything.

The pastor also revealed that his schedule became significantly busier after leaving the leadership roles, saying he received so many invitations for ministry engagements that accepting all of them would have left him unable to properly pastor his own church.

On ministry in the United Kingdom specifically, Irukwu was direct. He said he told God early on that he would rather not remain in the country if he could not make a meaningful impact there. He called on anyone aspiring to minister in the UK to develop a genuine concern for its people and for the country's development, not just for building a congregation.

He recalled attending a five-hour prayer vigil where no time was given to praying for the nation, describing the experience as "torture." He urged churches in the UK to carry a real burden for the country, saying: "If you take on other people's burdens, God will carry yours."

Source: Legit.ng