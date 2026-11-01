The family of the late Francis Duru took to Instagram to address unauthorised flyers and rumours about his funeral arrangements

Ebuka Duru, Onyekachi Duru, and Anthonia Chenyi signed a joint statement urging the public to disregard unverified information

The family asked supporters to rely solely on the official Instagram page for any updates on the late actor's burial

The family of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru has stepped forward to address the spread of false information regarding his funeral, warning fans and the public to ignore any unofficial flyers or rumours circulating online.

In a statement shared on Saturday, 31 October 2026, via the actor's verified Instagram account, the family appealed to the public to disregard anything not published directly on the official page. The post drew significant attention, accumulating over 370 likes and 21 reposts within hours of going live.

Francis Duru sends a memo to his fans about plans for his funeral in a post on Instagram. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru: Family issues joint statement

The statement was signed by three members of the Duru family: son Ebuka Duru, daughter Onyekachi Duru, and sister Anthonia Chenyi (née Duru). In it, they urged well-wishers to exercise caution and avoid spreading unverified details about the funeral arrangements.

"Kindly disregard all unauthorized flyers and rumors circulating regarding the funeral arrangements for Chief Francis Duru. Official updates will be shared exclusively on this page. Thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support," the statement read.

Francis Duru's family shares an ongoing plan for his burial, and they encourage fans to shun rumour-mongers. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

Who Was Francis Duru?

Francis Duru was a celebrated Nigerian actor who rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, becoming a household name in Nollywood.

He was widely recognised for his roles in several popular films and was regarded as one of the genre's most compelling talents of his generation.

News of his passing drew an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues across Nigeria, with many taking to social media to share their condolences. The speed with which misinformation began to circulate in the wake of his death prompted his family to act swiftly and publicly.

The family's prompt response reflects a growing challenge in the social media age, where unverified content can spread rapidly during moments of public grief, often causing confusion among fans seeking accurate information. By centralising all communication on the official Instagram page, the Duru family is seeking to maintain clarity and dignity throughout the process of laying their loved one to rest.

Here is the Instagram post by the late actor's family:

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.

Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng