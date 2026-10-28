Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, to speak up for the young widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings

The Nollywood actress called out those bullying the widow online and urged the deceased's family to settle their differences privately

Aigbe's post came after Toluwanisings' wife delivered an emotional speech at his night of tribute in Ibadan on October 27

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has stepped into the conversation surrounding the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, urging critics to stop targeting his widow on social media.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 28, Aigbe called for empathy towards the young woman, who lost her husband while also raising two small children.

Mercy Aigbe asks Toluwanisings' family to settle their differences privately after his tribute night. Credit: realmercyaigbe/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"A young woman has suddenly lost her husband, the father of her two young children," Aigbe wrote. "Imagine the trauma of watching your husband die right before your eyes, then having to face the reality of raising your children without him."

The actress was direct in her message to those going after the widow online, insisting that bullying someone in grief is deeply cruel and unjust.

"To everyone attacking this young widow, please, have a heart. You may never fully understand what she is going through. Let us be human. Let us show compassion," she added.

Aigbe appeals to Toluwanisings' family

Beyond the online attacks, Aigbe also directed a pointed appeal at the late singer's family, urging them to pull back from publicly airing their grievances with his wife.

She argued that repeatedly granting media interviews about private family disputes only deepens the pain for everyone involved, particularly the two children left behind.

"Please stop granting interviews that expose private family matters to the public. Not every disagreement needs a microphone, and not every family issue needs to become content. Protect your son's legacy. Protect his children. Protect the dignity of the woman who was his wife," she wrote.

Aigbe acknowledged that grief is a shared experience across both sides of the family, and appealed to them to find common ground out of the public eye.

"You are all grieving the same person. Whatever the disagreements may be, I pray you can find common ground and remember what truly matters," she wrote, adding that the children deserve to grow up in an environment of love and unity rather than public conflict.

The actress' post followed a wave of social media attention directed at Toluwanisings' wife after she delivered a heartfelt speech at his night of tribute, held in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27.

Mercy Aigbe calls for compassion towards Toluwanisings' widow. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

Mercy Aigbe's post defending Toluwanisings' young widow is below:

Mercy Aigbe weighs in on Toluwanisings' family controversy

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe spoke against what she describes as a troubling lack of empathy in the public's handling of the controversy surrounding the family of late singer Toluwanising.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, Aigbe directed sharp words at bloggers she believes are making an already painful situation worse for those left behind.

The actress expressed deep concern over how media attention has been weaponised at a time when a widow and her two young children are still coming to terms with a devastating loss.

Source: Legit.ng