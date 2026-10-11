Public Interest Event to Feature Johnson, Others as Discourse on Nigeria’s Devlpt Takes Centre Stage
- Public affairs analyst Dr Jide Johnson, security expert Timothy Avele, media figure James Ojo and 2023 AA governorship candidate Tope Balogun will join a panel at a Lagos event
- Besides the panel on national development, the event will feature journalist Ridwan Yusuf’s public-interest book launch, as well as a session on practical and beneficial AI use for all persons
- Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to deliver the keynote address
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Ogba, Lagos State - Professionals from public affairs, security, journalism and politics will gather in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, for a two-in-one public-interest event put together by award-winning Kishi-born journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf.
This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the planning committee and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 11.
Who is on the national development discourse panel?
The panel session is themed 'Nigeria Is Ours: Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship, and Security for National Development.'
It will bring together Dr Jide Johnson, Timothy Avele, James Ojo Adakole and Tope Balogun to discuss Nigeria’s development challenges. Johnson serves as the Director of Special Programmes at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ); Avele is the Director of Agent-X Security Limited and a prominent security expert; Balogun is a nationalist, while Ojo is an experienced journalist and researcher.
The panel discussion is expected to cover the roles that leadership, journalism, and citizenship play in national development, with particular focus on Nigeria's security situation, including the growing problem of kidnapping for ransom. The session will also look at how citizens, public institutions and other stakeholders can help tackle challenges holding back the country's progress.
Keynote address and other guests
Gboyega Akosile, who serves as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will deliver the keynote address. His address, titled 'Building the Nigeria We Want: Leadership, Public Communication and Citizen Participation,' will centre on governance, public communication and citizen engagement in national development.
Prince Olaide Lateef Muhammed, a member of the House of Representatives representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, is also expected to attend the event.
Beyond the panel discussions, attendees will receive practical insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used beneficially in daily life and work.
Yusuf's book brings together a collection of public-interest journalism examining issues that affect Nigeria and its citizens, making the launch event a gathering that combines evidence-based research, policy and civic conversations in one space.
Ayokunle sends key message to Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the immediate past President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), assured Nigerians that regardless of the political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, the country will pull through.
The clergyman urged Nigerians not to give up, saying he believed divine intervention remained Nigeria's surest anchor.
On the persistent problem of insecurity across Nigeria, Ayokunle stated that the answer lies in the resolve of those in power to confront the crisis honestly.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.