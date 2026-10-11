Public affairs analyst Dr Jide Johnson, security expert Timothy Avele, media figure James Ojo and 2023 AA governorship candidate Tope Balogun will join a panel at a Lagos event

Besides the panel on national development, the event will feature journalist Ridwan Yusuf’s public-interest book launch, as well as a session on practical and beneficial AI use for all persons

Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to deliver the keynote address

Ogba, Lagos State - Professionals from public affairs, security, journalism and politics will gather in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, for a two-in-one public-interest event put together by award-winning Kishi-born journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the planning committee and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 11.

Dr Jide Johnson, Tope Balogun and Timothy Avele will discuss pressing Nigerian matters at a public interest event in Lagos. Photo credit: @PMF_punch, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun - TAB, Timothy Avele

Source: Facebook

Who is on the national development discourse panel?

The panel session is themed 'Nigeria Is Ours: Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship, and Security for National Development.'

It will bring together Dr Jide Johnson, Timothy Avele, James Ojo Adakole and Tope Balogun to discuss Nigeria’s development challenges. Johnson serves as the Director of Special Programmes at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ); Avele is the Director of Agent-X Security Limited and a prominent security expert; Balogun is a nationalist, while Ojo is an experienced journalist and researcher.

The panel discussion is expected to cover the roles that leadership, journalism, and citizenship play in national development, with particular focus on Nigeria's security situation, including the growing problem of kidnapping for ransom. The session will also look at how citizens, public institutions and other stakeholders can help tackle challenges holding back the country's progress.

Keynote address and other guests

Gboyega Akosile, who serves as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will deliver the keynote address. His address, titled 'Building the Nigeria We Want: Leadership, Public Communication and Citizen Participation,' will centre on governance, public communication and citizen engagement in national development.

Prince Olaide Lateef Muhammed, a member of the House of Representatives representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, is also expected to attend the event.

Beyond the panel discussions, attendees will receive practical insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used beneficially in daily life and work.

Yusuf's book brings together a collection of public-interest journalism examining issues that affect Nigeria and its citizens, making the launch event a gathering that combines evidence-based research, policy and civic conversations in one space.

Ayokunle sends key message to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the immediate past President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), assured Nigerians that regardless of the political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, the country will pull through.

The clergyman urged Nigerians not to give up, saying he believed divine intervention remained Nigeria's surest anchor.

On the persistent problem of insecurity across Nigeria, Ayokunle stated that the answer lies in the resolve of those in power to confront the crisis honestly.

Source: Legit.ng