The Lagos state government is conducting a cleanup exercise to get rid of those contravening the Lagos state environmental sanitation laws

The exercise started in the Apapa area last weekend, and the government has assured that it will reach every part of the state

The government is also enforcing a ban on single-use plastic, including styrofoam packs, disposable cups, straws, and others

The Lagos State Government has embarked on a clean-up of the Apapa area of the state to remove all forms of environmental infractions.

The government is collaborating with the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy under the Western Naval Command to carry out the clean-up exercise.

The team embarked on the clean-up exercise on Saturday, 24 May 2025, extending from Apapa to Mobil Road and Marine Beach, pulling down several shanties and carting them away.

The government has said the cleanup exercise will reach every part of the state.

Source: Facebook

Lagos State issues 48-hour ultimatum

The Lagos State Government has ordered mechanics, drivers, motorboys, and others under the Marine Beach bridge to vacate the area.

Speaking in a chat with journalists after the cleanup, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, stated that the initiative will benefit the residents of the area.

He disclosed that the inspection exercise had revealed a lot of environmental infractions going on in the area that needed to be cleared.

He added that the traders, drivers, and mechanics had been properly enlightened on the importance of cleanup and given 48 hours to vacate the area.

According to the SA, people sleeping in trucks and motor parks were often responsible for making the area unsanitary, and there is a need to restore sanity to the area.

Rotimi-Akodu noted that these actions degrade the area and run contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation laws, and called on all stakeholders to work with the government to clean up the state.

Lagos State bans alcohol sale on roads and parks

The government has also banned the sale of alcohol on the roads, motor parks, or shanties around the state.

He announced that the cleanup will reach every part of the state, and urged all stakeholders to play their part.

He also promised that the partnership between the Lagos State Government and the Navy authorities would lead to positive developments.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, described the exercise as a core part of their civil-military engagement.

He promised that they would collaborate with the government to ensure that Apapa is clean and safe.

The clean-up exercise extended from the Apapa area to Marine Beach Road.

Source: Facebook

The Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area, Honourable Idowu Senbanjo, was also present at the cleanup and expressed appreciation to the state government.

Others present included the Permanent Secretaries, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji; Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite; MD of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin; KAI Corps Marshal, Major Olatubosun Cole (Rtd); GM of LASWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi and other Directors from the Ministry and its Agencies.

There are also ongoing reforms in other sectors like housing, where the government has opened reporting channels to curb excesses of landlords and housing agents.

Lagos State bans single-use plastics

In related news, Lagos State has announced a ban on single-use plastics and launched a Plastic Waste Management Fund.

This ban targets styrofoam packs, disposable cups, plastic straws, cutlery, and thin single-use bags.

Legit.ng reported that the government has clarified that it does not include water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns.

