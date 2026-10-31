South Africa's Basic Conditions of Employment Act sets out exactly what information an employer must give every worker on payday

The law requires payslips to include deductions, overtime rates, hours worked, and the actual amount paid to the employee

Employers must hand over payslips at the workplace or an agreed location, within a specific time window on the employee's working day

South Africa's Basic Conditions of Employment Act (No. 75 of 1997) requires every employer to give workers a written payslip on each day they receive their wages or salary.

The law spells out exactly what that document must contain, giving employees a clear basis to check whether they have been paid correctly.

South African employers must provide a payslip that clearly shows remuneration, deductions, hours worked. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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What every payslip must include

At a minimum, the payslip must show the employer's name and address, the employee's name and occupation, and the period covered by the payment.

It must also state the employee's full remuneration in cash, list every deduction made and explain the purpose of each one, and confirm the actual amount the worker received after those deductions.

Where the calculation of pay depends on additional factors, the payslip must go further. In those cases, it must show the employee's ordinary rate of pay and the overtime rate, the number of ordinary hours and overtime hours worked during the pay period, and the number of hours worked on Sundays or public holidays within that same period.

If the employer and employee have agreed to average working time under section 12 of the Act, the payslip must also reflect the total number of ordinary and overtime hours worked across the entire averaging period.

When and where payslips must be handed over

The Act does not only govern what information appears on a payslip; it also regulates how and when workers receive it. Employers must hand over the written information either at the workplace or at a location the employee has agreed to.

Timing is equally strict. Payslips must be given to the worker during their ordinary working hours or within 15 minutes of the start or end of those hours. The requirement is designed to ensure workers can review their pay details while they are still at or near the workplace, making it easier to raise any concerns with the employer directly.

The provisions stem from the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which was gazette on December 5, 1997, and remains the foundational legislation governing minimum employment standards in South Africa.

Method employers must use when paying workers in SA

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's labour legislation spells out clear obligations for employers on how, when, and in what form workers must receive their pay. It covers everything from the currency used to the method of delivery.

Source: Legit.ng